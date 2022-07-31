Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik turns airport into fashion runway; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant and actress Rubina Dilaik is an avid traveller; she loves to explore. The 32-year-old is known for her upfront nature and her stint on the adventurous reality show is being loved by many. In the recent episode, Rubina performed a stunt where her head was covered with a dog face shield and she had to collect 1.5 kgs of crabs, 2 kgs of rats, and 4 kgs of roaches in it. She competed with Nishant Bhat but lost the task to him.

Talking about her dress sense, in the recent episode, host Rohit Shetty joked about Rubina Dilaik's attire and said that she's "literally" in London for shopping. She had worn a black polo neck t-shirt, trousers, an oversized coat with chains around her neck, and hair tied in a bun. After a trip to the mountains with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina is off to another location and shared a video from the airport. Dressed in a red bodycon dress with a centre slit, and a black coat, she looked classy. Seems like the Bigg Boss 15 winner has jetted off on a long vacation with 3 travel bags and a huge handbag. Evidently, Rubina is in no mood to take off her travel shoes anytime soon.

Watch the video here

Recently, Rubina Dilaik posted pictures with Abhinav Shukla in a bikini and faced criticism for it. Trolls called her names but the actress, as usual, was unfazed and didn't pay any heed to them. After testing positive for COVID-19 a year ago, Rubina had been struggling to lose weight and was targeted for being "overweight" on every picture that she posted on social media.

Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik has been named 'Rubi maa' by the host and the contestants. She dreams of a stunt and that turns true the next day. Pulling her leg on this, in the latest episode, the filmmaker said that he'll call her up a day before his film's release to know its prediction.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik enjoys her time with Abhinav Shukla; Check out their piping hot PICS

