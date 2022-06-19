Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha clarifies the viral poem on 'asexuality' wasn't about her

Television actress Sriti Jha is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and is also in the news for one of the poems that she recited a few years ago at a poet's club. The actress' poetry 'Confessions of a romantic asexual' narrated by the actress let her fans speculate if the poetry was based on her personal experiences. However, Sriti clarified that the poetry wasn't about her and she had just given a voice to it.

Sriti Jha, while speaking to indian express, said, "I have written poems about the LGBTQ community and I understand that because it was written in first person, many felt it was about me. I have written a couple of more poems and that’s when a poet Daniyal told me that I may be taking the voice away from the people and their important stories by putting them in the first person. The poem comforted me in many ways because I have gone through a phase when I felt I wasn’t understood and felt the pressure of being cool like others. I think it was very cathartic to me but no, the poem is not about me."

Sriti Jha reveals if she lost out on dates because of the poem

Sriti was also asked if she lost out on potential dates because of this poetry. To which, she shared, "Not really and if people are so judgmental then it was good riddance." The 36-year-old further added that she started writing poetry in 2017 when she was diagnosed with TB (tuberculosis) and was bed-ridden. Sriti said that she was inspired by a non-binary poet.

Sriti Jha derived inspiration from a non-binary poet

"My first poem was Choodiyan and I really identified with it, and then I wrote a series for the Fairytales for Invisible Children, that included the poem on asexuality and also one on a lesbian love story," said Sriti Jha.

On the other hand, promos of Sriti Jha performing stunts have been released by the makers, and she's being lauded for her brilliance. Check out the video here:

