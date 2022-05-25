Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha: I may come across as boring but I'm willing to take that risk

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is participating in the adventurous reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', hosted by filmmaker and stunt master Rohit Shetty. The show was launched in a grand manner on Wednesday (May 25) and every contestant dressed their best for the occasion. Sriti, who is popularly known as 'Pragya' from her show, spoke about the audience getting to see her real side without any script, and she fears that the audience might find her boring but that is the risk that she is willing to take.

Sriti Jha on fans getting to see her real side

"Fans will get to see me in a different avatar because this is a reality show and they'll get to see the real me. It may also be that the fans might find me boring because this will be unscripted but that is the risk I am willing to take," said Sriti Jha. Adding further about taking up this daredevil show, the actress said that she wanted to work with Rohit Shetty. "Firstly, I thought about the adrenaline rush I'll get and secondly we don't get to do such things in real life. Rohit sir ke sath kaam karke mazza aayega. These were the reasons that finally contributed to taking this decision," said the actress.

Sriti says she is not competitive and hasn't prepared any strategy

With a massive boom of web series and powerful content being produced on the platform, Sriti was asked about doing female-oriented films, and here's how she responded to it. The 36-year-old said, "There will be a time when cinema will be cinema. Right now, we have to say female-oriented films because mostly the films are male-oriented. Films will be called just films when an equal number of stories will be produced but the journey has begun and it's very very hopeful."

The actress, who also loves literature, shared that she wants to complete all her tasks so that Rohit sir doesn't get mad at her. Apart from Sriti, names such as Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), Chetna Pande and a few others will be seen on Rohit Shetty's show this year.

