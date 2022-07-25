Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair struggle to complete their stunt; WATCH video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the most popular and most watched shows on TV screens. The shoot of the show was going on for past more than a month in Cape Town, South Africa. Every weekend, audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing gruesome stunts and the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day. This stunt-based reality show is hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Today, Colors TV shared a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we can the contestants dancing to 'Nacho Nacho' song, and in the middle of it, we get to see glimpses of Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair struggling to perform the allocated stunts. The caption of this promo read, "Khiladis ka fearless andaaz dekhkar kya aap bhi huye impressed? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Click here to watch the promo

The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts, however, in the last weekend episodes Shivangi Joshi had to bid adieu to the show. Speaking of her elimination stunt, Shivangi Joshi locked horns with Pratik Sehajpal and Kanika Mann for the elimination stunt. There was a dark box with 6 keys in it and three locks. The contestants have to switch on the light, find the right key and unlock it. While they do this, the stunt box keeps rotating and the contestant is covered with earthworms, crickets, and cockroaches. Shivangi performed the stunt first, Kanika Mann was asked to go second but she requested to go last and Pratik Sehajpal went second instead. All the contestants were given 10 minutes to complete the task, Shivangi took more time than the others in completing the task, due to which she was eliminated.

Till now there have been three evictions, Erica Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Was Shivangi Joshi’s elimination fair? Vote