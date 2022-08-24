Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Tushar Kalia showers love on fiancee Triveni Barman; Drops a PIC as he hugs her

Tushar Kalia is a talented choreographer in the entertainment sector and has worked with numerous actors. The choreographer exchanged rings with his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman, and since then, the two are on cloud nine and are enjoying every moment together. They often treat their followers and fans with their mushy pictures from their romantic dates and outings. Tushar is a private person and doesn't talk much about his personal life during his interactions or on social media. But he keeps his followers updated on any important things happening in his life.

Today, Tushar took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with his ladylove Triveni. In this photo, we see Tushar hugging Triveni and adorably kissing her forehead, and dishing out couple goals. Tushar captioned this picture with a heart emoticon. Fans have flooded his comment section with their lovely messages.

For the unversed, Tushar Kalia and Triveni Barman got engaged before the choreographer left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shooting in Cape Town. The wedding date has not been revealed yet, and their fans are eagerly waiting for the two to announce it.

Tushar is performing exceptionally well on the stunt reality show. Sharing his excitement about being part of it, Tushar said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance".

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had shared about taking up the show soon after his big day. He also shared that Triveni encouraged him to participate in the show.

On the professional front, Tushar Kalia was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also judged Dance Deewane along with actress Madhuri Dixit.

