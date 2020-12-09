Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit J Pathak ANNOUNCES his wedding date with fiancee Nidhi in a 'loving' post

Punit J Pathak, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh. Here's when the couple will take wedding vows.

The Telly world is going to witness another wedding after Aditya Narayan's marriage. And the bridegroom is none other than Punit J Pathak. Yes, Punit is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh. In August, Punit took everyone by a sweet surprise as he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi in a private ceremony. Now, the couple is prepped up to take their relationship to the next level by getting married

Yesterday, Punit took to his social media handle to drop another surprise. He announced his wedding date in the sweetest way possible. Punit shared a 'loving' post on Instagram and reveal that he and Nidhi will exchange wedding vows on December 11, 2020. Yes, it means only two days from now. Punit shared a picture of their D-date scribbled on a surface, and expressed, 'A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is the beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me, and HUM!' The soon-to-be bride also seemed pretty excited with only some hours left for their 'big day.'

Take a look at Punit's post here:

Punit and Nidhi recently attended good friend Aditya Narayan's wedding reception. They hared some awe-inspiring posts from them. On the professional front, Punit emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He has also been a part of many movies like ABCD, Nawabzaade, and more. He was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, starring and . Well, we can't wait to see another wedding in Tinselville in 2020.

