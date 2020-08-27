Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit J Pathak is officially engaged; Shares PHOTOS with fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh

Punit J Pathak is a noted choreographer who has been a part of movies like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D. He is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh.

Celebrations wait for none. That is why even the lockdown could not stop certain celebs from observing special occasions at their homes. Many popular television celebs decided to tie the knot amidst the lockdown in the country. Right from Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to Ashutosh Kaushik and Arpita Tiwari, all of them tied the knot in between this period. Now, there is someone else who is soon to join the bandwagon. Yes, we are talking about Punit J Pathak here.

The choreographer recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in a private ceremony. He has now shared this piece of news on social media while giving a glimpse of their pictures from the engagement. Nidhi looks resplendent in a yellow-coloured saree which she teamed up with a red dupatta. Punit, on the other hand, looks dapper in an embellished green kurta pyjama. The couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Check out the pictures below:

As soon as Punit announced the news of his engagement on social media, the comments section got flooded with wishes from all over the country. Celebs like , Esha Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Faisal Khan, Remo D’Souza, Raghav Juyal, and others sent congratulatory wishes to the couple. On the career front, Punit won the ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has also been a part of many movies like ABCD, Nawabzaade, etc. He was last seen in the Varun Dhawan and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

