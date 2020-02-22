Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ki Class Highlights: Rohit Shetty's swag to Karan Patel, Shivin's successful tasks

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ki Class Highlights: The first episode of Rohit Shetty hosted show sure turned out to be a fun watch with quite the roller coaster ride.

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ki Class' first episode aired today, and as usual, the episode was a notch higher than the preview seasons that we have seen. Host and taskmaster Rohit Shetty ensured once again that this time in Bulgaria is grand, and a better version of what we have seen in the episodes earlier. And as he said himself, this time is not a regular run of the mill season, and so, there's a lot that is going to happen ahead.

And in tonight's episode, we saw a combination of all things that the show promises to bring, loads of Trass with Darr ki class, entertainment in different forms, and a host of tasks, each with its own essence. Not to forget, we also witnessed a first of its kind task in history while everyone went through it dancing their way through the tasks and the day. A run down of what has happened tonight is right here in a quick list.

Check out the highlights from Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ki Class' first episode here:

Rohit Shetty's constant reminder of TRASS

One of the biggest highlights, every single season, is none other than our fearless host himself and we can't get enough of him because he has a personality that just speaks out, and how. While he did start off with reminding the contestants how everything is going to be 10 times bigger this season, he also boasted their confidence constantly.

Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna bringing the fun element with entertainment

Adaa and Karishma got their Naagin touch to the show, and well, that added to the fun element, and entertained not just the contestants, but also us, and they did it quite well. Meanwhile, Tejasswi seems to have become the of this season as she has been caught up in the web of singing and doing tasks, not to forget, Rohit's fun banter with her.

's Dard-e-Disco, Amruta Khanvilkar getting the first Fear ka fanda

Karan and Amrita become the first one to not just do the tasks, but also finish them and well, they both did a successful job at it. However, Karan won the task by beating Amruta at it, and that got her the first fear ka fanda of this season.

The first creepy crawly task with Balraj, Adaa, and Karishma

The task here is to guess the name without seeing the crawlers as they are put on the face, and if they guess the name without touching them they get three points, and if they guess after touching then only one point. Each contestant will get 4 chances, which means 4 creepy crawlies. Balraj Syal managed to guess just two, one without touching and got 4 points. Adaa went next, and she managed to get all right, out of which she touched just one, which gets her 10 points. Last, but not the least, Karishma managed to get two guess right, one with touching, and so, she gets 4 points as well, and with that, both Karishma and Balraj get fear ka fanda.

The Historic stunt on the train

In one of the many firsts, this stunt on train saw Shivin Narang and Dharmesh collect flags, connect cables, and take some huge jumps, and while Shivin finished the task, Dharmesh forgot to put the cable together, and despite having completed the task in just 55 seconds, he gets the fear ka fanda.

