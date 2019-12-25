Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Geeta Phogat & husband Pawan Kumar blessed with a baby boy; View PIC

Ace wrestler Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar have been recently blessed with a baby boy. Check out the picture of the newborn kid.

Geeta Phogat is a well – known name not only in the field of Indian wrestling but also the entertainment world. Apart from being an ace wrestler, Geeta has also taken part in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, all of us know that Geeta and her sister Babita Phogat were the main inspiration behind the movie Dangal starring . The CWG gold medalist wrestler had announced about her pregnancy a few months back much to the excitement of her fans.

Now, much to the fans' rejoice, Geeta and her husband Pawan Kumar have been blessed with a baby boy. Geeta has shared this good news with her fans and well – wishers through her Twitter handle. She has also shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with husband Pawan and the newborn baby. Well, needless to say, it is quite evident from the picture that the child looks simply adorable!

Check out the picture of Geeta and Pawan along with their newborn child below:

HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now

Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born Date - 24-12-2019 pic.twitter.com/9KAc3Ew15c — geeta phogat (geeta_phogat) December 24, 2019

Geeta writes in her tweet, “HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD. He is here. We are so much in love. Please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born. Date - 24-12-2019.” A few months back, Geeta’s sister Babita Phogat took part in the popular reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband Vivek Suhag. The two of them were appreciated for their amazing chemistry and performances.

