Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Farah Khan REPLACES Rohit Shetty to host special edition? Here's the truth

According to reports, Farah Khan will step in Rohit Shetty's shoes to host the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read on to know more.
While everybody is waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, the buzz around the stunt-based show's special edition is getting bigger. It is already known that KKK will return with a special edition with strong contestants from its previous seasons. Now, it is being said that the upcoming show titled, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India', will see Farah Khan as the host. Yes, Farah will step into Rohit's shoes to don the hosts' cap, but there's a catch. Rohit has not been replaced by Farah, but she has taken his position for some episodes. 

According to a report in the Times of India, that the makers wanted to commence shooting for the special edition immediately after KKK 10 finale. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale was shot on July 21 (2020) in Mumbai's Filmcity. However, Rohit was not available to shoot for the first two episodes of the special edition due to prior work commitments. So, director-choreographer Farah Khan has taken his position as the host. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India begins from today, i.e. July 24, 2020. 

A source informed TOI that Rohit Shetty is travelling to Hyderabad for the recce of his next film. The channel and makers have worked out a proper schedule that he will be away for just two episodes.' 

The special edition of KKK will see Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Jay Bhanushali among others, as the contestants. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India? Let us know in the comment section below. 

