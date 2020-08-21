Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Karan Wahi makes eco friendly idol of Lord Ganesha on sets; See Post

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and it has sent a wave of festivity and positivity across the nation amid the COVID 19 outbreak. While the pandemic has made the celebrations a sombre affair, everyone has been trying to celebrate the holy festival in their own way. In fact, the television shows have also been taken over by festive vibe. Amid this, Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India will also be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets ahead of the Ticket to Finale task.

Interestingly, Karan Wahi, who is known for making eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh every year for Ganesh Chaturthi, manage to keep up with his tradition and was seen making the idol on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India sets. Elated over the same, the television heartthrob shared a candid picture of himself wherein he was busy making the idol. He captioned the image as “Unexpected JOY & HAPPINESS Just when I thought I won’t get to make him… Not for Home but at Work, eventually got my blessings… #ganpatibappamorya #ecofriendly #ganesha.”

Take a look at Karan Wahi’s post on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Interestingly, Karan was accompanied by Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin and Haarsh Limachiyaa for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. The makers even shared a beautiful video wherein in the contestants of this stunt based reality show were seen preparing for the holy festival. The contestants are gearing up for the ticket to finale task and given the neck to neck competition, they certainly need Lord Ganesha’s blessings in the game.

