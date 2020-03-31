Khatron Ke Khiladi: RJ Malishka REVEALS having plans of moving in with former co contestant Tejasswi Prakash

In a recent interview, Khatron Ke Khiladi's ex-contestant RJ Malishka has opened up on her bond with Tejasswi Prakash. Read further for more details.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest for the past few days and continues doing so even now. The show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently in its tenth season which has been shot in the exotic locale of Bulgaria. One of its contestants, RJ Malishka who has been evicted from the reality show some time back has recently spilled the beans about her bond with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash of Karnsangini fame.

In an exclusive chat with an entertainment portal, Malishka states that both of them are good friends. The most interesting part is that the two ladies are planning to move in together but not able to do so as Malishka is currently working from home and isn’t getting sufficient time. She has also opened up about her alleged fallout with the actress during one of the episodes of the show that finally let to her eviction too.

For the unversed, Malishka was scared to perform a task involving rats which she informed her group’s leader Tejasswi too. However, the latter still chose her for doing the task that led to a minor tiff between the two of them. As of now, it has been revealed by the radio personality that they have sorted out their differences. Moreover, both of them are currently busy enjoying their self-quarantine period while resorting to social distancing.

