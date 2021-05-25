Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 on air date revealed; Fans excited to see their favourite stars doing stunts

The makers of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have revealed the date of release for the fans of the show and celebrities.

The wait is finally over for the fans of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television screens. It is an adventure-based show which involves performing stunts and tasks for winning the trophy and prize money. The show is a full entertainment package as the viewers can see their favorite celebrities in real life and doing dangerous stunts.

The fans are very excited for the 11th season of the show which will be hosted by the one and only Rohit Shetty.

The shoot for the stunt reality show had already started as all the contestants of the show had reached the location. This year, the location for the show has been set in Cape Town in South Africa. The shoot for the show is going on, but the viewers are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. The makers of the show have decided to please the viewers as they have released the date for the show.

Tellychakkar had contacted the show makers and they revealed that the most awaited show will start streaming from 21st July onwards on Colors TV.

Season 11 of the show comprises a very interesting set of contestants who include , Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Shweta Tiwari. The actors are not only having a great time on the show but are also seen having a gala time. The contestants often share fun-filled pictures and videos on their social media.

The fans have to only wait till July to witness the complete entertainment and thrill of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

