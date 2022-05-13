Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: After Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat all set to enter the show

The action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon as daring host Rohit Shetty and contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the shoot of their new adventure. To make the season a thrilling one, the contestants are hand-picked from various sections. They will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts for winning the trophy.

While numerous names have been already decided for the season, a new name has been confirmed for this adventurous season. Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant and choreographer dancer Nishant Bhat is all set to make an entry in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Talking about joining the show, an elated Nishant Bhat shared, "When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After BIGG BOSS 15, I feel 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. 'Stunts ke Saath karunga main koshish apne fear ko entertainment mein badalne ke apne teen paach ke Saath' and will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir's guidance."

Nishant Bhat was last seen in The Khatra Khatra Show as one of the contestants. He became popular in Bigg Boss 15, owing to his strong friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

Apart from Nishant other confirmed contestants are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Kanika Mann among a few others.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty to head to Cape Town for 55 days schedule by May end; Read Deets