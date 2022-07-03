Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Highlights from Episode 1 of Rohit Shetty's reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-loved reality shows on the small screen, hosted by producer-director Rohit Shetty, which is aired on Colors and streamed on Voot. Every year, Rohit Shetty and a dozen celebrity couples travel to Cape Town, South Africa, to perform some thrilling and spine-chilling stunts. After a successful season 11, the makers green-lit the 12th installment of the stunt-based reality show. The first episode premiered yesterday on the 2nd of July, 2022 and the show started with a bang,

The first episode started with Sriti Jha’s solo act, where she had to walk the slackline with a python wrapped around her neck. After that, Nishant Bhat made a quirky remark about Pratik Sehajpal, where he said that Pratik just won hearts of girls but never the trophy of the reality shows he participates in. This made the participants chuckle because it was funny but true. Harsh Limbaachiya, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh asked Rohit Shetty and the contestants of Khatron to Khiladi to stay alert with Rubina Dilaik around, hinting towards the tantrums she throws, all in light humour.

The first stunt was between Sriti Jha and Rubina Dilaik. A warm bed setup was attached to a helicopter moving over the sea, with a dipping temperature of around 6°C. Rubina and Sriti were expected to remove all the flags attached to the bed and the helicopter ladder. After removing the flags, the ladies had to jump in the ice-cold water. Rubina admitted to have water phobia. She removed all the flags as per the task, but she lost some valuable time in jumping in because she had water phobia. However, Rubina rose above her fear and emerged victorious. Rohit Shetty and the contestants lauded both the television bahus for their performance. Tushar Kalia and Pratik Sehajpal performed the same stunt. Pratik won owing to Tushar’s folly.

Later on the show, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair Rehmani competed against each other. The two were asked to dive deep underwater and unlock the flags attached beneath the speedboats, without any external support. They then had to attach the flag to another rope. Faisal won the task. Shivangi Joshi and Mohit Malik had to perform the same task which Shivangi won. She revealed that she knew taekwondo, bike riding, boxing, and rifle shooting.

Kanika Mann admitted that she hid about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi from her parents. She said that they wouldn’t have allowed her to participate. She went on to reveal that they did not even know about her venturing into the tinsel town and that they were shocked to see her music video on television. Rohit Shetty requested her parents to let her do what she wants.

The first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun on a great note. The stunts are thrilling and the comic breaks and interactions in-between, have been enjoyable too. You can watch the show, every Saturday and Sunday, on Colors & Voot.

