Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rani Chatterjee opens up about depression, reveals she's being harassed on social media

Rani Chatterjee revealed that she has slipped into depression because a certain man has been allegedly harassing her on social media. Read on to know more.

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who was seen in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has reached out to Mumbai Police for help as she revealed that a certain man named Dhananjai Singh has been allegedly harassing her on social media. The actress also opened up about depression and suicidal thoughts she has been experiencing because of the harassment due to Singh's distasteful posts. Sharing a detailed post in Hindi, Rani wrote that she has been suffering from depression for quite sometime now.

While her fans and friends have asked her to ignore Dhananjai Singh's posts, the actress said that she cannot ignore it anymore has she has been under a great amount of stress after continuously being harassed on social media. Rani also revealed that many people send her Singh's vulgar posts.

She added that she reached out to the cyber cell, but her complaint was not registered as Singh's posts do not name her. However, the actress believes that she is the target of his comments.From being body shamed to being called out for her film posters and even an old woman, Rani said that if she commits suicide, Singh should be held responsible for her death.

Sharing her note, screenshots of Singh's posts and his picture, Rani captioned it, "@mumbaipolice (folded hands and crying emojis) give up."

