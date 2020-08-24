Khatrone Ke Khiladi Made In India: Nia Sharma to emerge as the WINNER of Rohit Shetty hosted special edition?

According to latest media reports, Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma has bagged the titled of Khatrone Ke Khiladi Made In India and has emerged as the winner of the special edition of Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show. Read on.

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, the makers of the stunt-based reality show wowed fans with a special edition titled 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.' This special edition brought back contestants from the previous seasons of KKK leaving fans utterly excited. Within its first episode, KKK Made In India kept fans hooked with its extra dose of entertainment and never-before-seen stunts. Recently, the show hosted its 'ticket to finale task' and since then fans have been wondering who will emerge as the winner of this 'special season of KKK.'

Now, it looks like the name of the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India has already been revealed. According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Nia Sharma has bagged the title of KKK Made In India. Yes, you read that right! Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma has reportedly become the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, defeating all her co-contestants. The finale episode of the adventurous show will be aired this weekend, and Karan Wahi was the first contestant to win the ticket to the finale task.

This special edition of KKK Made In India aired right after season 10's grand finale and was yet again hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Unlike all previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, this edition was shot completely in India (Mumbai), in Goregoan's Filmcity owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Ritivik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi were among the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.

While the report states that Nia has become the ultimate winner, the finale is yet to be aired. However, if the news turns out to be true, it is surely going to leave all Nia Sharma fans excited and elated. Nia was previously a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and was last seen as Brinda in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4.

