Khichdi actor Anang Desai says his character ‘Tulsidas Parekh’ gave him ‘a new identity’

Anang Desai, who is widely known for his part in the Television show Khichdi, has opened up about his experience working on the show. The veteran actor essayed the role of Tulsidas Parekh or ‘Babuji’ and garnered love from the audience. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor has spoken about his journey on the show, revealing how his character on the show gave him a ‘new identity’. The first season of Khichdi aired in 2002 and continued till 2004.

The show’s initial success urged makers to come back with its second season Instant Khichdi, which was also popular. Speaking to the news outlet, the actor said, “When I began my journey on television, I got mostly positive roles. Then there was a phase when I did loads of negative roles.” He revealed how after he joined Khichdi, he received a lot of love, and after the show; he started getting roles in the comedy genre. “Though I’m glad I got to do varied roles on television, Khichdi gave me a new identity. I was already doing television, mostly serious roles,” he added.

He also opened up about Aatish Kapadia's ‘brilliant narration’ and showered compliments for the show’s director. “They wanted me to hear the script of the first episode and then take a call. They were adamant that I do this role,” he said and further talked about how good the script was, “Aatish’s narration is brilliant. It was so good, I was floored with its unusual concept.”

