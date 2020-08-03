  1. Home
Khichdi fame Richa Bhadra tests positive for COVID 19; Reveals she has mild symptoms and is home quarantined

Richa Bhadra, better known as Chakki from Khichdi recently revealed that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Read on.
20681 reads Mumbai
Richa Bhadra, best known for her role Chakki in Khichdi, yesterday (August 2, 2020) took to her social media handle to reveal that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Sharing a picture of herself sipping a beverage, Richa wrote that was has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aka BMC has been informed about her health condition. She shared that she has mild symptoms and is staying in a home quarantine for the time being. 

Richa also urged everyone who has been in close contact with her in the past few days to get a COVID-19 test done for safety purposes. She also requested her fans and followers to pray for her as she has already set off on her path of recovery. The young star ended her note asking everyone to be safe and cautions in these trying times. Within moments of Rich revealing about her diagnosis, many fans showered her with love and blessings. They prayed for her good health and wished her a speedy recovery.

Take a look at Richa's post here: 

Talking about how she detected being COVID-19 positive, Richa told the Times of India that she was facing mild symptoms and got herself tested a day before, and her test results turned out to be positive. The actress had been living alone in Mumbai, later called her mother to stay with her. Rich revealed that she has just been back to Mumbai from Allahabad, where her husband is living.
 
Since the past some days, she could not taste or smell anything, whether it was a perfume or food. She used to ask her mother why the food was tasteless. Also, she had a cough and cold. With all this, Rich thought it was better to get herself checked for COVID-19. She praised the BMC officials for being extremely helpful and supportive. 

On the work front, Richa is known for her roles in  Khichdi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Gumraah. Wishing Richa Bhadra a speedy recovery. Get well soon! 

Credits :Times of India / Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

