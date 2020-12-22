Khyaal Rakhya Kar Out: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh depict a beautiful love story that transcends generations

Finally, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song Khyaal Rakhya Kar is out and it is all about love and separation. The poignant love ballad will leave you in awe of the couple.

After winning our hearts with their sizzling chemistry in 'Nehu Da Vyah', Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have teamed up again for the music album titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The couple left no stone unturned to create a curiosity about it and took to the internet by storm as they shared a photo of Neha flaunting a baby bump, leaving everyone surprised. However, it turned out to be a poster of their latest music video. And, much to fans' delight, the song has been finally released. Needless to say, the song is a perfect follow-up to Neha and Rohanpreet’s first single Nehu Da Vyaah.

In the song, the couple’s bond is highlighted from being childhood sweethearts to a married couple. It also shows Neha playing Rohan’s mother in the poignant love ballad. In the video, the first runner up of the Rising Star 2 dies after a car hits him. Then the baby of the two looks like his dad. The song then skips to a few years later as the baby of Neha and Rohanpreet is born and shows how Neha cares for him and lives the same moments with her son as she uses to with her husband.

Check out the song below:

On a related note, The music of Khyaal Rakhya Kar has been composed by Rajat Nagpal. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the lyrics have been penned by Babbu.

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet who got married in October, have first met on the sets of their song Nehu Da Vyah. The 32-year-old singer fell in love with Rohanpreet and instantly decided to marry him.

