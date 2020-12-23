Khyaal Rakhya Kar singer Neha Kakkar soaks up the sun as she puts the pregnancy rumour to rest; See Photo

Neha Kakkar has treated her fans with a stunning sun-kissed selfie. The singer has everyone talking about her latest track Khyaal Rakhya Kar as well.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has been making headlines after she treated her fans with a viral mommy-to-be post. Earlier, she had shared a picture posing with husband, singer Rohanpreet while flaunting her baby bump. The singer and hubby Rohnanpreet grabbed a lot of limelight with that post. However, later on, she has put all the pregnancy rumour to rest and shared that it was all for the promotions of her latest song Khyaal Rakhya Kar. She has also dropped the song yesterday.

While the gimmick has everyone talking, we couldn't take our eyes off of Neha! The singer shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram handle. She captioned the picture, “Morning Kissi to My #NeHearts!” Soon after she shared the post, hubby Rohanpreet dropped a cute comment, he wrote, “Yayyyyyyyy Yes I am excited!!”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s photo here:

Speaking about her latest track, Khyaal Rakhya Kar features the singer and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha poses as a pregnant woman in the music video. The soulful track narrates the story of a woman who raises a son who resembles a lot like his late father. The song was a sweet follow up to the couple's wedding-themed track, Nehu Da Vyah. Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October this year. The duo had a big fat Punjabi wedding and soon they had flown off to Dubai for their honeymoon.

According to the Hindustan Times report, post-wedding Rohanpreet has said in an interview that he and Neha literally met for the first time on the set of the song they did together, Nehu Ka Vyah. “I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he added.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

