Kiara Advani recalls her dance lessons with Marzi Pestonji on Dance Deewane Juniors

The dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors has made a place for itself in the hearts of the audience in a very short period. The excellent and energetic dance performance of the kids keeps the audience intrigued by the show. Dance Deewane Juniors is judged by Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, and Marzi Pestonji. It is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra. This weekend in the grand premiere episode, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen gracing the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

As Kiara joins the Dance Deewane Juniors team on sets, the diva reminisces the best moments with her dance guru Marzi Pestonji from the days when he trained her. Kiara says, “It is surreal to meet Marzi sir once again on a show as a guest to promote my film”. Marzi also gets nostalgic while recalling his memories of guiding Kiara and working on her dancing skills during her struggling days. For the unversed, Kiara used to take dance lessons from the ace choreographer before making it big in the industry.

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, it is also seen that Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor get pranked by Kartik Aaryan as Manjulika from his film suddenly appears on the sets of the show.

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film will hit the big screens on 20 May 2022. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Kartik Aaryan pulls a prank, Neetu Kapoor & Nora Fatehi panic after seeing Manjulika.