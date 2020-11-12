Kiku Sharda expresses shock over Asif Basra's demise; Says 'I was very fond of him'

Asif Basra has, unfortunately, passed away on November 12, 2020. Comedian-actor Kiku Sharda has mourned his untimely demise.

Trigger Warning

The entertainment industry woke up to get yet another rude shock about Asif Basra’s demise on November 12, 2020. The late actor had worked in many movies like Ek Villain, Jab We Met, Kai Po Che, and others. According to the media reports, Asif ended his life at a private complex in Dharamshala in the state of Himachal Pradesh. He was 53 at the time of his death. Numerous celebs have mourned the demise of the actor and paid condolences on social media.

Among them is comedian-actor Kiku Sharda who is known for his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also reacted to the news of Asif Basra’s tragic demise on social media. Kiku writes, “This is shocking ,,,, i was very fond of him, the little work we did together, I completely adored him. Sad. RIP brother Asif.” Many other celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anupam Kher, and others have mourned the demise of the talented actor.

Check out Kiku Sharda’s post below:

This is shocking ,,,, i was very fond of him, the little work we did together , I completely adored him. Sad. RIP brother Asif. https://t.co/25OqXSmnOa — kiku sharda (kikusharda) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, reports state that Asif Basra was found hanging at his rented apartment that was situated in Mcleod Ganj. Both the police and the forensic team have been reportedly probing the matter. No suicide note has been found yet. Talking about Asif, the actor has showcased his acting prowess not only in movies but also in web series like Paatal Lok and Hostages. His sudden death has left a deep void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming times.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

