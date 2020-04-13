Kiku Sharda REACTS to The Kapil Sharma Show being shot from home; Says ‘It cannot happen without the audience’

Kiku Sharda has dismissed the reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will be shot without the studio audience.

With the lockdown on the verge of extension, we are certainly going to miss our favourite shows for a little longer. After all, the shootings have also been suspended due to the lockdown. And while fans have been yearning for the new episodes of their favourite shows, there have been reports that Kapil Sharma is planning to shoot the new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show at his home. The media reports suggested that the makers have decided to shoot the show without the studio audience in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Although our sources have already dismissed the reports, now Kiku Sharda had also rubbished the rumours and stated that The Kapil Sharma show cannot happen without the audience. During a conversation with Times of India, Kiku stated that he isn’t aware of any such development. He also asserted that the team of TKSS has been adhering to the rules of the lockdown. Kiku, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav on the show, emphasised that while they were mulling over the idea of shooting TKSS without the audience, the cancelled it as it was impossible to shoot in the present scenario.

"I've not been informed about any such development. I don't think anything of this sort is going to happen. The situation is bad in the country now and all we need to do is adhere to the rules of the lockdown. It will be foolish to gather 100 people together for a shoot when we have to strictly follow social-distancing. And shooting without the staff and important people is absolutely impossible. If we ever plan to shoot for TKSS there will be at least 50-60 people and we can't afford to do it at this point of time. There were talks in between if we should shoot TKSS without the audience and we chucked that idea because it is impossible to shoot in the scenario. The show cannot happen without the audience. So, whenever the lockdown comes to an end and everyone starts shooting we will always shoot, till then no shooting is happening,” Kiku was quoted saying.

As of now, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has been seen enjoying their time in quarantine and are making the most of it by spending time with their respective families.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More