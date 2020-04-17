Kiku Sharda REACTS on Twitterati objecting to Kapil Sharma and TKSS team's jokes on Archana Puran Singh

Kiku Sharda has finally opened up about the netizens' disapproval on Kapil Sharma and TKSS team cracking jokes on Archana Puran Singh. Here's what he said.

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most-loved shows on TV, and its soaring TRP's are just a proof of its popularity. However, TKSS has been mired in several controversies. The latest one being the Twitterati's anger on Kapil Sharma and the team for taking a jibe on Archana Puran Singh and constantly taunting her for taking Navjot Singh Sidhu's place. While all this is done in fun and play, some social media users objectified to Kapil's wit and jokes on Archana. They expressed their displeasure over Kapil's jokes on Archana in November 2019. Not only Kapil, but Krushna Abhishekh too came under the fan scanner for jokes on Archana.

Now, Kiku Sharda, who has been a part of the team for quite some time now, opened up about the controversy. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Kiku expressed his opinions on netizens' disapproval and reaction on the same. He spilled the beans on the casts bonding both on-screen and off-screen. The comedian said that Kapil, Bharti, and Krushna share an amazing bond with Archana. The trio has a long association with each other. The three have been professionally linked ever since their show Comedy Circus.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's old selfie with younger Ibrahim Ali Khan on the sets of his show cannot be missed

He added that while he has only been a part of Comedy Cirus for a year, the trio has worked together for 8 long years, spanning 17 seasons. So, they have awe-inspiring chemistry. He mentions that their bond has only got better and stronger on The Kapil Sharma Show. He revealed that when an episode is shot, they ensure that the special guest or celebrity is not hurt by their jokes. They draw a line and don't overdo jokes on them. They ensure that their jokes are taken in good sense and don't end up hurting anyone.

Further, he mentioned that they thus make fun of each other and pull each other's legs for humour. Kiku said that Archana ji is like a co-star to all of them. So, people watching the show must understand that she is also a part of the TKSS team. The jokes are created in everyone's presence, so she is aware of what is coming. She knows which joke will be cracked on her and how the script will move further.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma disguises as Navjot Singh Sidhu to tease Archana Puran Singh for replacing him in TKSS; WATCH

Revealing Archana's reaction to the jibes that are taken, Kiku stated that the actress takes it quite sportingly. He claims that they all are like a group of friends who crack jokes on each other and have a gala time. Nobody takes offense to anything as they have a strong bond and understand each other. He added that Archana does not mind all the jokes at all. However, the comedian-actor asked forgiveness from Archana if they have hurt her ever. He said if Archana ji has ever she has felt bad, then we would like to apologize to her.

Earlier, Archana had opened up about her chemistry with the TKSS team. She said that though she has a very informal connection with all of them, they don't dare to pull her legs off-camera. However, they do it on-screen as their sole motto is to make everyone laugh and they use their creative liberty without offending anyone.

To note, Archana replaced Navjot on TKSS in 2019, after the former's comments on the Pulwama attack. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma enjoys singing Kishore Kumar's 'O Hansini' in this BTS video from The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×