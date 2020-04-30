Kinshuk Vaidya pays tribute to Raju Chacha Star aka Papa Rishi Kapoor

Kinshuk Vaidya goes on to recollect memories from his debut show Raju Chacha where he co-starred Rishi Kapoor.

Stars have united in grief to pay tribute to the great legendary actor following his demise this morning. Everyone is still trying to get a grip over how we have suffered such a loss, not one, but two gems from Indian cinema. Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn fame Kinshuk Vaidya who made a Bollywood debut as a child actor in the film Raju Chacha featuring alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor Ji took social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor.

While we are dealing with tough times, Kinshuk went on to recollect fond memories while shooting with Rishiji, he mentions “Rishi uncle was one of my mentors. On the sets of Raju Chacha, he would make me sit on his lap, tell me stories, and share his experiences as a child actor. He was a father figure to all and we used to call him papa. I will cherish these memories lifelong. Rest in Peace Sir, you will be missed.”

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the ICU yesterday night as his condition got serious. The veteran actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and he was staying in New York for a major part of 2019 as he was undergoing treatment.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×