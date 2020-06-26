Kinshuk Vaidya on resuming RadhaKrishn shooting: We were called a week in advance and kept in isolation

As RadhaKrishn team resumes shooting, Kinshuk Vaidya, who plays the role of Arjun in the show, is excited to be back on the sets.

Days after the Maharashtra government permitted the shooting in non containment zones of the state, the makers of popular mythological drama RadhaKrishn have decided to resume the shooting of the show. To recall, the shooting of the show, which had recently introduced the Mahabharta track, was stalled in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. And now after over two months, the makers have begun shooting for the show and following all the guidelines to ensure the safety of the cast.

Recently, Kinshuk Vaidya, who has been roped in to play the role of Arjun in Radha Krishn, shared his excitement to get back on the sets. The actor revealed that the makers have ensured to take all the necessary precautions given the crisis situation which included calling the actors week in advance and keeping them in isolation. Kinshuk also revealed that the team is sanitized soon after a shot and they end up putting their masks.

“First of all, it feels great to be back on the set and shoot for the show, as we had left abruptly due to the lockdown. As the on-going pandemic is still to get a cure, our makers and producers have made sure to look after everyone’s safety. In terms of calling us a week in advance and keeping us in isolation, to constantly having a regime of sanitization processes, everything has been looked after. While in fact the moment we are done shooting a shot, all of us immediately get ourselves sanitized and go and put a mask,” he added.

Kinshuk further stated that while he was concerned about how they will be shooting in this pandemic, given the efforts of the team, he is quite relieved. The actor said, “At first everyone was worried as to how we would go about this, but then everyone on the set feels so safe and secured that we can shoot without any worries. Would personally like to appreciate the efforts put by everyone for the better of the ones working on the show.”

