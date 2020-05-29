Kirti Kulhari on how lockdown has given her time to introspect

Actress Kirti Kulhari says the lockdown has made her introspect and understand a lot of things, and the importance of self-love.

That's the reason the actress is celebrating her birthday through "a self-love week". She will turn a year older May 30.

"I am not really a birthday person and I usually spend my day working like any other day of my life. This lockdown has given me time to introspect and understand a lot of things and one thing that I have been contemplating on since quite sometime is self love and the lack of it in most of us," Kirti said.

"I came up with this idea of celebrating my birthday week with my fans and followers who seem excited about my birthday by talking about self love and spending a whole week writing about what is it that we love about ourselves every single day. I hope this makes some change in the way we look at ourselves and the way we love ourselves," she added.

On the work front, Kirti was seen in the second season of "Four More Shots Please!". The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

IANS

