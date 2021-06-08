  1. Home
  2. tv

Kirtida Mistry says it’s important to spread awareness about dowry

Actress Kirtida Mistry, or Sugandha in "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", feels it is important to continue spreading awareness about the dowry menace, a social evil the show is currently focussing on.
3939 reads Mumbai
Kirtida Mistry says it’s important to spread awareness about dowry Kirtida Mistry says it’s important to spread awareness about dowry
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I feel that dowry creates a mess and a negative environment in society. Therefore, it is important to spread awareness among those who still believe in it. Sugandha's story aims to do just that. It is my humble request to all my fans and viewers to not accept and ask dowry the 'well-being' of their daughters-in-law," said Kirtida.

The actress also throws light on the growing pretence of giving gifts to make things not look like dowry at Indian weddings.

"Due to the practice of dowry being an offense, families now call it a sweet gesture of gifting and continue with it, hidden under the layers of fear for their daughter's well-being. It is complete injustice to women and does not give women equal status in society. Because of dowry, men will always be superior to women and this practice needs to be stooped," says the actress.

"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also read| Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani on his bond with Ruhi & Swati: Feels like we are one large joint family

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Mini Mathur reveals why she'll not return to host Indian Idol: Gave birth to it, can’t handle a toddler again
Aly Goni shares a family PIC to wish his parents on their wedding anniversary; Jasmin Bhasin says ‘Love them’
Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani on his bond with Ruhi & Swati: Feels like we are one large joint family
Pavitra Punia leaves beau Eijaz Khan spellbound with her latest PHOTO; Latter says 'She’s mine’
‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ Review: Gurmeet Chaudhary steals the show with his remarkable acting chops
Himani Shivpuri says she is glad to be back on set