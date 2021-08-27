Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcome a baby boy; See FIRST PHOTO

It's a baby boy for Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai. The couple welcomed their first child on Friday and shared a photo on social media with their bundle of joy. In the photo, Kishwer could be seen holding the baby in her arms while Suyyash is kissing him. Sharing the photo, Kishwer wrote, "27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy." While Suyyash and Kishwer did not reveal the name of their baby boy, the adorable first photo of their munchkin is bound to melt your heart.

As soon as the photo was shared by Kishwer on her social media handle, wishes began pouring in for the new parents. Asha Negi wrote, "Ommmyyyyygoddddd." Shweta Tiwari wished them and wrote, "Congratulations Mummy and papa." Karan Grover and Surbhi Jyoti also joined to congratulated the new parents. Adaa Khan, Pooja Gor, Akriti Kakkar, , Yuzvendra Chahal, Tassnim Nerurkar, Barkha Singh, Sahil Anand, and many other stars sent good wishes to Kishwer and Suyyash as they embraced parenthood. The cute photo is now going viral on social media.

Take a look:

A few months ago, Kishwer and Suyyash had spoken to Pinkvilla about embracing parenthood. Talking about becoming a mother at the age of 40, Kishwer had said spoken to us about breaking the stigma. She had said, "I believe 40 is the new 30. There's nothing to worry about is what I really want to tell women. You can get married at 35, 36 or whenever like I did and have your babies too whenever you feel like. Yes, that's a different story if you want to be a young mother, then you will have to plan accordingly but otherwise, I don't think there is any need to succumb under any norm or pressure."

For the unversed, Kishwer and Suyyash dated for six long years before finally tying the knot on December 17, 2017. The two had met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani and well, cupid struck and they were in love with each other. Now, as a new chapter of their life begins, Kishwer and Suyyash are over the moon and their post is proof it.

We congratulate the new parents!

