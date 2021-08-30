Kishwer Merchant on facing difficulties in being a mother: ‘We both will help each other in this journey’

The popular television actress Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai become parents for the first time recently. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on 27 August, as Kishwer shared in an emotional post about the difficulties she had faced in the period. The actress shared a picture with her son, stating about her journey of becoming a parent.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are on cloud nine as they became parents of a baby boy. The actress recently opened up in a social media post about the difficulties she faced during her pregnancy. The actress shared a picture of herself and the baby. She also wrote a short note stating her feelings, “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety, and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son #sukishkababy”.

See the post here:

Soon after she shared the post, friends and well-wishers of the actress came to her support. Surbhi Chandna commented, “All will be well lots of love and positivity for this journey.” Barkha Sengupta commented, “Congratulations love ….. this will be the best thing that’s ever happened to you. Love n blessings @kishwersmerchantt.” Other celebrities like , Kratika Sengar, Neha Dhupia, and others dropped heart emojis on the post.