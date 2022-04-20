Kishwer Merchant feels excited to resume work after her maternity break with ‘Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan’

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became the parents of a baby boy last year in August. The couple has been involved in taking care of the baby and had taken a break from work. The actress now feels she is ready to get back to work and she will be soon seen in the show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan’. It is her first project after her maternity break and she will be portraying a negative shade.

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan has kept its viewers rapt with nail-biting suspense and intense drama unfolding in the lives of Paakhi (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), Agastya (played by Zain Imam) and Ishaan (Akshit Sukhija). On learning the truth about Agastya amid his growing obsession for her, Paakhi is all set to fight and punish him for his crimes. The plot of the show continues to thicken as Kishwer Merchant will be joining the cast in the role of Meera Raichand.

Meera Raichand will come into Agastya’s life as his stepmother with whom he shared a close bond. She has played an influential role in molding his childhood. Talking about her role in the show, Kishwer Merchant shares, "I had taken a cautious break from work to spend time with my son. But now, I feel ready to face the screen once again and I am extremely excited to be a part of 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. I will be playing the role of Meera Raichand as Agastya's stepmother. When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade. It has always been great working with COLORS and am happy to team up with them once again, I hope the viewers love this new development in the show".

Recently there was also the entry of Manoj Chandila, who plays the role of ACP Ranjeet Singh and intends to take revenge on Agastya.

