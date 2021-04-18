Kishwer Merchant flaunts her baby bump in the PIC: Always imagined a very different pregnancy journey

Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram and shared an emotional picture mentioning that she has completed more than half of her pregnancy journey and the promise to her baby boo

Kasamh Se actress Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy news a while ago with husband Suyyash Rai. Recently Kishwer shared a rather emotional post on her Instagram handle posing in front of a camera with a baby bump saying, “Can’t believe more than half of this beautiful journey is over.” Standing in black attire, Kishwer is seemingly excited for her baby boo who his/her on the way. Doting soon-to-be father Suyyash Rai shared a heart emoji in the comments and wrote, “I love you sooo much !!!”

In this emotionally charged post, Kishwer further wrote, “Well not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull .. mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy.” Kishwer mentioned her pregnancy experience being very different from what she had imagined because of COVID and lockdown in Mumbai. She wrote words of gratitude about being able to go through this pregnancy in a positive and way healthy way and the amount of time she got to spend with Suyyash.

Take a look at the post:

Kishwer explained a bit about what it’s like to be her during this pregnancy as she got completely pampered and fed by her parents. Her relative helping her with the house chores. She also got a to-do list of do’s and don’ts of pregnancy from her inlaws and she abided by it religiously. She mentioned how the world right now and perhaps the one coming is not an easy place but with the help of Suyyash, she promised to make this life better for her upcoming baby.

