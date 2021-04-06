Kishwer Merchant has a savage reply for Kangana Ranaut's fans who defended the actress for not wearing a mask

On Monday afternoon, Kangana Ranaut stepped out in the city without wearing a mask, and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Kishwer Merchant raised a question over it. Post that, Kishwer received a lot of hate in her messages and decided to shut it down politely.

It has been a trying past week for entertainment industry as several actors from Bollywood and TV have tested positive for COVID 19. Amid this, everyone is being urged to wear a mask when they head out. However, on Monday afternoon, stepped out without wearing a mask and that evoked a question from Kishwer Merchant over it. The Bigg Boss 9 star took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Kangana without her mask. She questioned the actress over not wearing one. However, this did not go down well with Kangana's fans and they began spamming her DM with hate messages.

To shut them down in one big, Kishwer put out a series of videos as a politely reply to all those defending Kangana over not wearing a mask. In her videos, Kishwer said that she only questioned Kangana 'Mask Kidhar Hai, madam?' and post it, received many messages from her fans saying that she has won 4 National Awards. Tackling each of the hate messages, Kishwer acknowledged that Kangana is a 'fantastic actor' but said, 'where is her mask?' Further, some Kangana fans also attacked her and questioned her behaviour on Bigg Boss 9.

To them, Kishwer said that they were judging her on her behaviour that happened many years ago. However, she highlighted how no one questioned Kangana over her behaviour that happened a few hours back. She said, "You guys want to judge someone on the basis of a reality show about how cheap their behaviour was. Fair enough, no problems. You judge me, that's fine but that was six years back. This is not even six hours back that she's not wearing a mask. How about judging her guys."

Further, she even tackled the accusation by Kangana fans that she was bullying the Thalaivi actress with a laugh and said, "Yaar, you guys are messaging me and asking me to stop bullying Kangana and harassing her (laughs) Who's bullying her and who's harassing her. I just asked, where is the mask?" She further said that there were a thousand comments asking Kangana about her mask, but people are questioning only her. She said, "So, who is bullying whom? Am I or you guys are bullying me?"

The TV star raised her issues and concerns over the rising COVID 19 cases and hence, she questioned the Thalaivi actress for stepping out without a mask. Even Suyyash Rai raised the same question over Kangana's recent appearance in the city without a mask. Over the past few weeks, several Bollywood and TV actors like , Vicky Kaushal, Rupali Ganguly, Shubhangi Atre and more have tested positive for COVID 19. The state government also has set certain strict protocols owing to rising COVID 19 cases.

