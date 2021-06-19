Kishwer Merchant reflects on her pregnancy experience amid COVID 19: I never imagined it would be like this

Kishwer Merchant reflected on her experience being pregnant amid the prolonged Covid 19 pandemic and shared the hardships she had to face during these trying times.

Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchant, who is in her third trimester, is expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai. The couple is undoubtedly thrilled to start their parenthood journey and the actress has been sharing adorable pictures of herself, flaunting her baby bump, on her social media handle. Now, in a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress has reflected on her experience being pregnant amid the prolonged Covid 19 pandemic and shared the hardships she had to face during these trying times.

Kishwer had announced her pregnancy in the month of March, at a time when the country experienced a sudden spike in Coronavirus cases due to the second wave. In a chat with Hindustan Times, she revisited the thoughts she had at that time and opened up about being pregnant during the pandemic. “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make,” she told the outlet.

The actress talked about being strong during these unprecedented times. She revealed that amid the difficult situation, she’s trying to keep her mind occupied with other things as it is ‘dangerous’ to get into the negative zone. “I also want to tell all the women who’re expecting that try and do different things, stay happy and positive even when so much is going on.”

Credits :Hindustan Times

