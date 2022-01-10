Kishwer Merchant reveals 4 month old son Nirvair is Covid positive, pens note for supportive hubby Suyyash Rai

Popular television couple, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s four-month-old son Nirvair has tested positive for Covid-19. Last night, Kishwer took to her Instagram space and shared a series of pictures with hubby Suyyash, as it was their 11th dating anniversary. Along with the pictures, Kishwer wrote a long and heartfelt note in which she revealed that Nirvair had recently tested Covid-positive. She mentioned that she is proud of the person her husband Suyyash has become and thanked him for his support in the past few days.

Kishwer took the photo-and-video-sharing application and wrote, “Appreciation Post : Firstly happy dating anniversary to us @suyyashrai I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot .. have seen him mature , become more understanding, reposible and loving. 5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid , and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ..Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!”

Appreciating Suyyash, Kishwer further wrote that he has been the ‘best partner’. She also mentioned that he has helped around with a lot of things including making breakfast and letting her rest while he took care of their baby son. “@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease . He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..,” Kishwer wrote.

Kishwer further added that she is glad that she met Suyyash 11 years ago and that is married to him. She also said that she is proud of the person he has become. However, she pulled Suyyash’s legs and requested him to stop ‘overdoing the breakfast bit’.

As soon as Kishwer shared the update on her Instagram space, a lot of friends and fans poured out their love for the sweet family of three. Amid these comments, was a comment from Suyyash as well, who wrote, “Bohttt rulaati hai yaar tu I love you too Bunny ki Mummy ab kal se aur heavy breakfasttttt … tu rukkk And yess Happy 11 years to us ”.

