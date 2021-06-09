Kishwer Merchant reveals Suyyash now calls her 'GOLMATOL' as she talks about gaining weight during pregnancy

Kishwer Merchant shares she was initially apprehensive of gaining weight during pregnancy but has accepted it now and loves her body as it has her baby inside.

Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchant is currently in the best phase of her life. The actress, who is in her third trimester, is expecting her first baby with husband Suyyash Rai. Needless to say, the couple is very excited about the new addition to the family. Ever since Kishwer has announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing her gorgeous photos, flaunting her baby bump. Now, in her latest Instagram post, the actress shared how she was initially hesitant to put on weight and worried if she will be able to lose it later.

Sharing her stunning photo of flaunting her baby bump, the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress wrote, “When I got pregnant I use to think omg I will put on so much weight .. what will I do, will I ever be able to lose the weight again ? I guess it happens to everyone But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it .. this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside.” She added, “And yes I know me, I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy #sukishkababy Love my new nickname by @suyyashrai : GOLMATOL.”

Kishwer looked drop-dead gorgeous in black and white shorts, and top styled with an orange shrug.

Take a look at Kishwer Merchant’s Instagram Post below:

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kishwer opened up about her new journey as a mother and had called it amazing. She said, “It's amazing, I just can't describe it in words. I mean, after all, it's my first baby. I am super nervous too as it's my first time and I don't really know what to do. But thankfully we have our family, friends who have kids to guide us better. So I am sure it will be sorted.”

The power couple announced expecting their first child in March via a post on social media.

Also Read: Mom to be Kishwer Merchant amps up the maternity fashion game; Flaunts her baby bump in denim jeans & crop top

Share your comment ×