Kishwer Merchant shares her casting couch experience: 'A big filmmaker told me to sleep with the hero'

Kishwer Merchant recently revealed about facing the casting couch and made a shocking revelation. Scroll down to read what she said.

Actor Kishwer Merchant is currently in the best phase of her life as she is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor announced she was expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai via an adorable post on social media. Needless to say, the mom-to-be is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase and often shares her videos and pictures on her Instagram. Kishwer is also known for making some candid confessions.

She has never shies away from expressing herself, be talking about her acting journey or even sharing her couch experience. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Kishwer opened up about facing casting couch and revealed that she was asked to 'sleep with the hero'. The web portal quoted Kishwer as saying, “It happened with me when I had gone for a meeting- but just once. My mother was accompanying me. I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero. I politely turned down the offer and we left. I wouldn't say ki ye bahut hota hai (I wouldn't say that it happens a lot) or it's a normal thing.”

“Industry badnaam hai lekin har industry mein ye cheez hoti hai (The industry is infamous for this but it happens in every industry),” she added. On being asked if the hero and the producer were very big names, she replied, "Yes, very big names.”

When asked if the experience affected her in any way, Kishwer said no as she was very focused at work, adding she was more inclined towards the TV. She also stated that she is very happy with the way her career shaped up.

While announcing her pregnancy news, Kishwer shared a mushy photo of her with hubby and wrote, “You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy.”

Also Read: Kishwer Merchantt mourns Rahul Vohra’s death due to lack of COVID 19 sources; Says Sonu Sood could have helped

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×