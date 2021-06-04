Kishwer Merchant strikes a pose for a PHOTO with Suyyash Rai as she flaunts her baby bump; Says ‘Bring it on’

Kishwer Merchant is glowing after she announced her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai.

A few months ago Kishwer Merchant and husband Suyyash Rai had announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple has been on cloud nine ever since then and has been sharing a lot of pictures. All their pictures and videos reflect their pregnancy journey and especially the actress who has been sharing her habits. As the mother is enjoying her maternity, her husband thinks of taking her on a small vacation. The actress has shared pictures from the vacation and also flaunted her baby bump.

The actress has entered into the third trimester as she mentioned in her caption. In the pictures, she is seen donning a white linen crop shirt paired with blue denim. She completed her look with sunglasses and flip-flops. Kishwer also captions it as "Bring it on: 3rd trimester". In another picture, she strikes a pose with hubby and wrote, ‘Thank you for this get-away.. I completely needed it’. Here she is spotted wearing a red skirt and white knot top. The couple is sitting at the swimming poolside with their legs dip in the water.

Celebrities have also dropped comments. Shruti Panwar wrote, "Happy 3rd trimester darlin... enjoy n be happy.. love lots". A user, "How the jeans fit in 3rd trimester? I was even unable to

put on simple trousers.. ".

On the other hand, Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram and had shared a picture with her. In the picture, they were seen sitting at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Facing their back towards, they were seeing each other with the beautiful view of the Golden Temple in the background.

