Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai introduce their son as ‘Ganju Rai’ post his Mundan ceremony; VIDEO

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are among the highly popular names in the entertainment industry. The couple fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house and soon after got married in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 27 August 2021, whom they have lovingly named Nirvair. The couple often shares cute pictures with their little one. They had recently hosted the Mundan party of their baby and offered a glimpse of the event on social media.

In the post shared by the actress Kishwer Merchant, she is seen with her husband Suyyash Rai, and baby, Nirvair. She is first seen in a lovely dress and Suyyash is seen in blue traditional wear. Then after the transition, she has sported a lovely white printed tee and palazzo pants, Suyyash Rai is also twinning in a white t-shirt with blue denim. On their t-shirts, it is written, ‘Ganju Bunny ka Mumma’ and ‘Ganju Bunny ka Baba’ respectively. The actress had shared the video from the mundan ceremony of her son. She captioned, “Presenting our Ganju Rai @nirvair.rai #SuyyashRai #kishwermerchant #saadireelsaadifeel #Sukishkababy #trendingreels #ticktickboom #babyboy #babyreels #mundan”.

Tannaz Irani wrote, “Awwww... My Bunny became clean bowled! Cutie pie he looks. He's also happy”, Jankee Parekh wrote, “Looks adorable”, Surbhi Jyoti commented, “Hahhahhahaha so cuteeee”, and numerous others dropped heart emojis.

A few months ago, Kishwer and Suyyash had spoken to Pinkvilla about embracing parenthood. Talking about becoming a mother at the age of 40, Kishwer had spoken to us about breaking the stigma. She had said, "I believe 40 is the new 30. There's nothing to worry about is what I really want to tell women. You can get married at 35, 36 or whenever like I did and have your babies too whenever you feel like. Yes, that's a different story if you want to be a young mother, then you will have to plan accordingly but otherwise, I don't think there is any need to succumb under any norm or pressure."

