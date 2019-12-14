Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai Wedding Anniversary: 10 times the Bigg Boss couple set new highs with their love

The famous Bigg Boss 9 couple, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, today celebrate three years of marital bliss. On this special day, here are 10 times when they proved love has no bars.

The Indian television industry is brimming with on-screen romances turning into off-screen real-life love. Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, -Vivek Dahiya, Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta, Gurdeep Kohli-Arjun Punj among others have proved that love is all about feeling the right connection. But, one such reel couple who broke all barriers and set new highs with their love paradise is none other than small screen stars Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai.

Just like many others, their fairytale love story also began on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani in 2011. Though they weren’t paired opposite each other, love was destined to happen, and it did. They clicked instantly and before they knew they were already dating each other. Why do we say so? Well, unlike all lovers, when asked who proposed to whom, theirs was a matter of understanding. Yes, they both knew what was happening between them, and they just wanted to go with the flow.

However, their relationship wasn’t a bed of roses. There came a time when there was trouble in their paradise, courtesy the age gap. For the unknown, Kishwer is 8 years older to Suyyash and this difference did not go down well with many. The duo received a lot of flak and decided to part ways. But, as they say, ‘Real love never dies,’ and this was exactly the case with Kishwer and Suyyash. After they realized that they cannot live without each other, they bounced back, and this time forever. They even put their relationship at stake in the controversial Bigg Boss 9 house, but much to everyone’s surprise, came out stronger and better as a couple.

Punching stereotypes in the face and giving a tough answer to all, the couple in December 2016, decided to take the plunge and got tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family. Surviving endless ups and downs, misunderstandings and putting their trust at stake, the madly-in-love couple has come out stronger with each passing day. ‘Sukish’, as they’re fondly called by their friends and fans, are today celebrating three years of marital bliss.

Here's celebrating their unique love 10 adorable moments of the amazing sweethearts!

1) When you’re the perfect combination of cute and funny!

2) When you can’t believe you’ve got the most loving and caring husband.

3) My dil goes mmmm, when you’re around.

4) Hold you tight, just right beside me, for now and forever.

5) A couple that eats together, stays together.

6) I’ll keep kissing you until my last breath!

7) Tumhi ho bandhu, sakha tumhi ho.

8) Will you be my valentine for a lifetime?

9) I hold you everywhere you go, and never let you down!

10) When you can be weird in each other's company.

Kishwer and Suyyash undoubtedly make us believe that if you want to stay together, nothing can stop you. Here’s wishing the strong couple a very happy anniversary and sending truckloads of happiness to them!

