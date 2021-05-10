Kishwer Merchantt mourns Rahul Vohra’s death due to lack of COVID 19 sources; Says Sonu Sood could have helped

Kishwer Merchant sends condolence and strength to the family of Rahul Vohra who passed away due to COVID 19 and wishes his request could reach Sonu Sood.

Actor Rahul Vohra passed away due to contracting COVID 19 recently. The actor shared his helplessness on social media, but he could not get the right help. Kishwer Merchantt took to Instagram to share her thoughts on this heartbreaking situation. She said that if her request for better treatment has reached Sonu Sood, the situation could have been different. The actress shared that the actor could have survived if he had received the right treatment on time. Rahul Vohra had been admitted to the hospital as he had contracted COVID 19 and his situation had become serious.

Actress Kishwer Merchantt shared in her post, “I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family.” She had commented on the paps photos which broke the sad news of the death of the actor. She talked about getting help from Sonu Sood because he had been helping numerous people and offering several relief funds for COVID 19 pandemic situation. He has assisted numerous people by arranging hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines for the suffering.

Rahul Vohra had earlier posted on Facebook about his health. He wrote that if he had received better treatment then he could have been saved. He also shared details of the hospital in which he was admitted. He added that he will be born again and do good deeds but for now he has lost his willpower.

Earlier also he has posted a distress message for seeking a hospital bed with an oxygen supply. He said that he has been admitted for the past four days and his situation has not improved, hence he is sharing the post as he was helpless.

Sonu Sood has been receiving endless messages for help on his phone. He said that he is trying his best to reach out to people and also apologised for the delays. He added that helping people in getting beds and medicines is more rewarding than delivering a 100-crore movie.

Credits :Hindustan Times

