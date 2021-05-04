Kishwer Merchantt says her life is sorted as she enjoys homemade food and mangoes in her pregnancy diet

Kishwer Merchantt shares her healthy and heartful diet on her youtube channel as she shares her love for homemade food.

Kishwer Merchant is at present on cloud nine as the actress is going to be a mother very soon. The couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai shared the news of pregnancy some time back through their social media handle. Though they had not planned the baby, the couple is very happy with the news. Kishwer Merchant is at present in her home and enjoying the pregnancy period with her husband Suyyash. She recently shared her pregnancy diet which she is taking for the healthy growth of her baby.

The actress has uploaded a video of her diet on her youtube channel as she talks about including nutrients in her diet. She said that she starts her day with a Thyroid pill as she is diagnosed with Thyroid during her pregnancy. She does not eat anything for an hour after taking the pill. Then she has her breakfast which includes fried eggs, and some bread and butter with jam. Along with that, she takes a glass of orange juice.

She added that she is not worried about gaining weight and eats as much as she wants. After breakfast, she eats fruits like bananas or watermelons. She adds that the hunger is for the baby and not yourself, she told as she shared about her increased eating frequency. For lunch, she told that she tries to keep her lunch light and prefers home food.

She feels that her life is sorted as her lunch includes daal, roti, sabzi, chawal, salad. Her mother has taught her maid to cook food according to her taste. She added that daal is her favorite and she finds it amazing. Her evening snack includes some chaat, mangoes, bhel, and other quick fixes. Her doctor has allowed her to have mangoes in pregnancy. She has been told to avoid pineapple and papaya, which she is following ardently.

Credits :Hindustan Times

