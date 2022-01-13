Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai celebrate 1st Lohri with Nirvair after he recovers from COVID-19; PIC

Popular television couple, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai had grabbed all the limelight the day they informed all their fans and followers about their 4-month-old son Nirvair testing for COVID-19. Kishwer had shared a couple of pictures with hubby Suyyash on their 11th dating anniversary and it was in that post that the actress revealed about Nirvair’s condition. But, today yet again the Kishwer took to her Instagram handle to share a family picture and wishes all her fans Happy Lohri and revealed that her baby is doing fine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer Merchantt shared a picture of her and hubby Suyyash Rai posing with their baby Nirvair Rai. Kishwer can be seen wearing a red tee as she sits beside her son. Nirvair on the other hand is lying on the bed wearing dark blue attire while Suyyash too posed for the camera in the same position wearing a light blue and black coloured shirt. Sharing this cute picture Kishwer wrote, “Hi guys .. it's my 1st Lohri, am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank u all for the wishes and blessings. Happy Lohri - @nirvair.rai.”

Take a look:

Earlier, informing about Nirvair’s condition, Kishwer Merchantt had written, “Appreciation Post: Firstly happy dating anniversary to us @suyyashrai I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot .. have seen him mature, become more understanding, responsible and loving. 5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid, and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ..Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!”

