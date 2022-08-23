KK Birth Anniversary: When KK had perfect comebacks for Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek in The Kapil Sharma Show

India lost one of its most precious gems of the Bollywood music industry, KK, on May 31 this year. The sudden demise of 53-year singing star deeply saddened the whole nation, including his fans and family. Numerous Telly and big screen celebs mourned the singer’s demise. KK was among the most cherished singers of the country, who won hearts with his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Tadap, Tadap, and Dil Ibaadat among others. It is KK’s first birth anniversary today, August 23 and we are remembering his best memories of when he showed his jolly side on The Kapil Sharma Show.

KK was last seen on Telly screens when he graced The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Palash Sen and Shaan. Bollywood ace singers had a gala time on the show and engaged in fun banter with host Kapil Sharma. They were also bowled over by the comedy acts by others, including Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. In one of the episode clips, Krushna is seen dressed as his popular character Sapna. Krushna asks KK if he feels pain in his legs as he sings on various shows while standing, to which KK replies that he feels pain in his neck and not his legs. His reply leaves Krushna stumped. Then he continues, saying that singers wear 50 kg shoes on shows, hence his legs might pain, again KK says, ‘No its just 10 kg’, Krushna says, “You have decided to ruin all my jokes”. Their banter made every laugh out loud.

KK sang many songs for television serials, such as Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kuch Jhuki Si Palkein, Hip Hip Hurray, Kkavyanjali and Just Dance. He appeared on television as a jury member for the talent hunt show Fame Gurukul.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. He is survived by his wife and two children.

