KK Passes away: Himesh Reshammiya and Anup Jalota express shock over the singer's demise

The nation is currently grieving the sudden demise of the exceptionally talented singer KK. He has been a fan-favourite for many years and his place in the music industry was well cemented. The eminent singer had a fan following across generations. His industry colleagues as well as numerous heartbroken fans have offered condolences to the soulful singer who made people believe in love and friendship with his tracks.' Singer Himesh Reshammiya also expressed his sorrow on the sudden demise of the popular singer.

Sharing his first meeting with KK, Himesh states that he met the late singer during the shoot of his show Movers and Shakers. Praising KK, Himesh adds that he was a nice, friendly and extremely talented person and it is hard to believe that the singer has left us. Illustrating his contribution to the industry, Himesh shares that when he made his first film 'Heartless', he made sure that one of the tracks was sung by KK.

Himesh further adds, "He gave us such a beautiful song 'Soniye', which was in Adhyayan’s film. He also lent his voice to Adhyayan in the movie Jashan. We are all going to miss him and it's frightening to know that life can be so uncertain, that you are here now and gone the next moment. God bless his soul."

Ghazal Singer and Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota paid his tribute to KK and sang the late singer's famous song 'Alvida'. He further extended his condolences to KK's family and also expressed his grief on the shocking death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Click here to see Anup Jalota's video

Singer KK passes away in Kolkata:

On May 31, KK was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. More details on the sudden demise of this 53-year-old singer are awaited.

Also Read: Singer KK passes away: The legendary musician now survived by wife Jyothy and two children