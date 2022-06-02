KK passes away: Smriti Irani remembers him with 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' video

Singer KK (53) was cremated in Mumbai on June 2. Family and friends of the music maestro gathered to pay their last respects. Smriti Irani, on the other hand, paid a tribute to him by sharing a video on her social media account. The video 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' made netizens very emotional and they poured their hearts out in the comment section of Smriti's post. Actors too wrote about how heartbroken they are with his sudden demise.

Smriti Irani posted KK's video with a heartfelt caption that spoke about his versatility. She wrote, "Hum rahe na rahe kal ….. har pal , every moment found an emotion in his voice … every memory of my youth is laced with his soothing sounds …. Maestro of the magic of song .. his heartbreak songs leave many heartbroken today … #kk (sic)." A foreign actor dropped a comment that read: "My journey in Bharat started with his song from Woh Lamhe....all memories of first auditions, meetings, first tentative steps here and this song playing everywhere ....Om Shanti (sic)"

At the crematorium, Alka Yagnik, Kabir Khan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Salim Merchant, and many others paid their last respects at the Antim Darshan of the singer. Shreya Ghoshal broke down as she arrived at the funeral.

Amul Topical too gave a heartfelt tribute to KK. In the creative, KK is seen on stage singing, 'Yaaron...Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal'. They bid adieu to him by writing, 'Alvida KK 1968-2022'. The singer passed away hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.

KK's autopsy report

As per NDTV, KK's autopsy report suggests that there might have been some underlying heart condition that led to KK's death. "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," informed a doctor to PTI.

