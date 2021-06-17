KKK 11: Aastha Gill feels THIS co contestant should not have married so soon; Calls him 'cute'

Aastha Gill is also in Cape Town shooting for the upcoming stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in news ever since it was announced. In the show, viewers will be seeing celebrities performing dangerous stunts. The promo of the show has already been released which has increased the excitement level among the audience. The shooting of the show is going on in Cape Town. Among the 13 contestants, singer Aastha Gill has also participated this year. Recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the singer spoke about what she thinks of her co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

Aastha said, ‘Why he got married so soon? He should have waited. He is so cute.’ Abhinav is married to Rubina Dilaik. Coming to her interview, she also said that she wants to do a music video with Rahul Vaidya as he sings well. ‘I am his fan from the Indian Idol days and never thought that we will be chilling together,’ she added.

To note, Aastha shares a lot of fun pictures with . She also mentions that Dahiya is one of the strongest contestants in the show. ‘She is sweet but very tough from the inside,’ she said.

It was recently reported that Aastha Gill is getting Rs 1.85 lakh paid for every episode. Apart from her, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, and Varun Sood will be seen in the show.

