KKK 11: Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill & Nikki Tamboli strike a cool pose; Actor calls them ‘Favourites'

Abhinav Shukla is having a blast in Cape Town with Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli. He has shared a picture with them.

Actor Abhinav Shukla is having the best time of his life in Cape Town. He is shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor is not accompanied by his wife Rubina Dilaik this time. She had tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine. Both had participated in Bigg Boss 14 and the actress emerged as the winner. Coming back to the actor, he has been sharing pictures and fun banter videos from Cape Town. Recently, he shared a picture with his 'favourite' girls.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “My Favourites ! #kkk11 @nikki_tamboli @aasthagill.” In the picture, he is seen posing with Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant also reacted to the picture and said, “Yes you are my favourite too but m looking bad here.” The actor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with grey pants and Aastha is seen clad in orange shorts with a jacket. Nikki is wearing a white sports bra with printed shorts.

Actress Simple Kaul also dropped an emoji in the comment section. Earlier, Shweta Tiwari also shared a group photo with the contestant.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant said that she will not take part in the show as Abhinav was part of it. “What if I get involved into another affair with him,” she said. To note, the actress had entertained a lot in the Bigg Boss 14. She had grabbed eyeballs for trying to woo the actor.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant says she's staying away from KKK 11 due to Abhinav Shukla; Calls Nikki Tamboli ‘Kabab Me Haddi’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Abhinav Shukla Instagram

Share your comment ×