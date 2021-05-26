KKK 11: Abhinav Shukla recalls his scariest experience of life; Says ‘I fell asleep while driving’

Abhinav Shukla is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and doing a lot of stunts. He remembers one of the scariest experiences in his life.

Actor Abhinav Shukla has gained lot of popularity after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He had participated with his wife Rubina Dilaik. And now, he will be seen in another stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is also shooting for it in Cape Town. He has been performing a lot of stunts there. And amid that, he recalled one of the scariest experiences of his life. He said that he once slept while driving.

In an interview with Zoom TV, the actor said his story. He said, “I was going to Mumbai from Punjab by car. I was driving myself and I had crossed Jaipur. And suddenly I fell asleep while driving and the next moment I woke up I found myself in the middle of the road. That was very scary, that freaked me out. Those things still come in front of me. People had told me that the drivers usually sleep while driving.”

Calling it scary, he said, “After that experience, I decide I would rather stop the car than put other people’s lives at risk.” The actor has been sharing pictures and videos from Cape Town. He is keeping fans updated. To note, his wife Rubina had tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine. The actress is still in Shimla with her parents.

His wife was also offered the show, but she turned down as she was committed to her current show. Recently, Rakhi Sawant also said that she will not take part in the show as there was Abhinav.

Also Read: Here’s why Abhinav Shukla’s ‘happy’ about Rubina Dilaik not being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Zoom Entertainment

Share your comment ×